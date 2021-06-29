Tom McIntyre signs new Reading deal
Reading defender Tom McIntyre has signed a new three-year contract with the club.
McIntyre, 22, who progressed through Reading’s academy, established himself as a first-team regular last season before a thigh injury ended his campaign prematurely.
Royals boss Veljko Paunovic told the club’s official website: “Tom was a young fan of Reading, he learned his trade within our academy, he has established himself in his boyhood club’s first team and now he is a big part of its future.
“I’m delighted he has committed to three more years as a Royal.”
McIntyre fractured his skull on his first-team debut at Rotherham in December 2018 but went on to play the full 90 minutes.
He made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two Sky Bet Championship goals, before sustaining a quad injury, which sidelined him in March.