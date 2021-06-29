Tom McIntyre signs new Reading deal

Tom McIntyre has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Reading (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:28pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Reading defender Tom McIntyre has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

McIntyre, 22, who progressed through Reading’s academy, established himself as a first-team regular last season before a thigh injury ended his campaign prematurely.

Royals boss Veljko Paunovic told the club’s official website: “Tom was a young fan of Reading, he learned his trade within our academy, he has established himself in his boyhood club’s first team and now he is a big part of its future.

“I’m delighted he has committed to three more years as a Royal.”

McIntyre fractured his skull on his first-team debut at Rotherham in December 2018 but went on to play the full 90 minutes.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two Sky Bet Championship goals, before sustaining a quad injury, which sidelined him in March.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Reading

PA