Tom Nichols suspended for Crawley ahead of Forest Green visit

Crawley's Tom Nichols
Crawley's Tom Nichols (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:24pm, Fri 23 Apr 2021
Crawley forward Tom Nichols is suspended for the visit of Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two.

Nichols was shown a straight red card in the latter stages of the defeat at Newport on Tuesday.

Mark Wright, Henry Burnett and Tyler Frost will be assessed as they battle to recover from injury before the end of the season.

Reece Grego-Cox and Tom Dallison are long-term absentees.

Forest Green will be without Nicky Cadden due to a hamstring problem.

The Scottish winger was forced out of the goalless home draw against Exeter in midweek and will be out for several weeks.

Midfielder Elliott Whitehouse is expected to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Dan Sweeney and Jamille Matt are unlikely to feature again this season.

