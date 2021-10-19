error code: 1003
19 October 2021

Tom O’Connor’s goal direct from corner gives Burton victory

By NewsChain Sport
19 October 2021

Tom O’Connor earned Burton all three points in a 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Fleetwood at Highbury.

O’Connor scored his fourth goal of the season and his third in the last two games in the 36th minute direct from a corner when his inswinger evaded everyone and ended up in the roof of the home net.

The goal came at a time when Burton were dominant with the wind at their backs and Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns was forced into a string of fine saves as he almost single handedly kept Burton at bay.

His best came when he tipped a Lucas Akins shot onto the crossbar after two excellent blocks from Daniel Jebbison.

The home side started the second half much better and caused the Burton defence some problems but the closest they came to a goal was when Callum Camps’ superb volley with the outside of his right was deflected just wide.

Dan Batty and Callum Johnson both forced Ben Garrett into comfortable saves as Fleetwood pressed to the end but could not get through the Burton defence.

