28 September 2024

Tom Pugh rescues late point for Halifax against Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Tom Pugh scored a last-gasp equaliser as Halifax twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw against Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

Sam Ashford put Wealdstone ahead with a penalty in the 35th minute at the Shay, but Florent Hoti levelled with a spot-kick of his own seven minutes after the break.

Micah Obiero restored the visitors’ lead on the hour, but they were left hanging on after Adrian Mariappa received a second yellow card for fouling Max Wright.

Jamie Cooke hit the bar as Halifax turned up the pressure and Pugh finally broke through in the last minute.

Wealdstone’s frustration was compounded when Jaydn Mundle-Smith was shown a red card after the final whistle.

