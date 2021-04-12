Tom Sang sings Mick McCarthy’s praises after signing new Cardiff deal

Tom Sang (right) in action
Tom Sang (right) in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:25am, Mon 12 Apr 2021
Tom Sang thanked Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy for his first-team opportunity after signing a new deal at the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 21-year-old has impressed at wing-back since he was handed a starting spot last month.

Sang, who spent the first half of the campaign at Cheltenham, told the Bluebirds’ website: “I’ve kept my head down and kept working and I’m absolutely buzzing that I’m here for the next two years, and hopefully even more.

“You’ve got to want it and I want to get better every single day. I’m just delighted that I’ve got a future here to build on.

“As soon as I came back from loan, I knew what my job was and I knew where I was going to be playing if the chance came. It’s a really good environment to be in.

“I want to thank the gaffer for the opportunity and the trust in me.”

Sang’s new deal runs until the summer of 2023.

Soccer

Cardiff

PA