Tommie Hoban excited by Aberdeen’s new strike partnership

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban was encouraged by their new strike pairing’s display at Celtic Park as the Dons look to end a club-record barren run.

The Dons went a sixth game without scoring in their 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

The defeat left them four points adrift of Hibernian, having played a game more in the race for third spot.

There were signs of better times ahead though, with recent loan signings Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby both testing Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Former Hibernian and Rangers striker Kamberi also hit the post from long range on his second appearance since joining from St Gallen.

“You can see from training he is a very good player and obviously he is well known in Scotland,” Hoban said.

“He hasn’t played much football recently so the more games he plays, he is going to keep improving, become sharper. I am confident he will find the back of the net soon.

“Likewise Fraser, I thought he did well and hopefully they can form a good partnership for us.”

Aberdeen will now be under pressure to turn their form around at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday after claiming one victory in 10 matches.

Hoban said: “Obviously we are struggling to get goals at the minute but the boys at the top of the pitch and the whole team are working so hard and I do think that eventually, when it does click, the goals will start coming.

“We have looked a little bit more of a threat, especially on Wednesday night. Playing on a good pitch helps as well. The pitches haven’t been great which means we haven’t been able to play the football we want to play.

“But we had opportunities and I’m sure it will click eventually.

“Teams go through periods like this and we have just got to stick together, keep believing, keep working hard. If we can keep it tight at the back, I’m sure the goals will come back and results will improve.”