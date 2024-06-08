Tommy Conway happy to make his family proud after Scotland debut

Tommy Conway made sure to see the look on his parents’ faces as he prepared to make his Scotland debut and experienced the proudest moment of his career.

The 21-year-old came off the bench during Scotland’s 2-2 Euro 2024 warm-up draw with Finland on Friday and was close to a stoppage-time winner when his header was palmed away.

The Bristol City striker was promoted from the Scotland Under-21 squad after Lyndon Dykes was ruled out with an ankle injury and has a real chance of featuring in Germany after being included in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad.

“Playing for my country is the pinnacle for me and making my family proud, let alone going to a Euros,” said the Taunton-born forward, who qualifies for Scotland through his grandfather. “It’s the most proud I’ve ever been.

“We’re working around trying to get my family out there and, one way or another, they’ll be there, no doubt.

“Before I went on I had a little look around and gave them a little wave before I came on. That’s the most important thing for me. To see their faces, to see how proud they are of me to come on.

“I honestly can’t put into words how much it means to me and I know my granddad will be looking down proud. So yeah, a really proud moment and hopefully we can do them proud in Germany as well.

“That’s what’s going through your head when you’re about to go on the pitch, you think about all the late nights that they took me to training when I was in Bristol. An hour and a half there and an hour and a half back, three times a week.

“It’s moments like that when you look around and everything like that’s worth it. Even my granddad, when he used to take me to training and things like that, so to pay them back, it means so much.”

Conway is riding a wave of positivity after his call-up and believes he can contribute in Scotland’s Group A campaign against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

“It’s been relentless,” he said. “I’m just taking it day by day, taking it in my stride and just enjoying every minute of it.

“I just loved being out there, I just wanted to get on the ball. I’m disappointed with my chance at the end though. But I’ll hopefully be saving the goals for Germany next week.

“As long as the chances keep coming and I put myself in the right place, I know I’m going to score goals. It was a great ball from Greg (Taylor) and hopefully the service continues.”