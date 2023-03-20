Tommy Doyle: I’ll be at Wembley supporting Sheffield Utd despite dream heartache

Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle insisted he would be at Wembley supporting his team-mates despite having his own dream taken away from him.

Doyle sent the Blades to an FA Cup semi-final at the national stadium with a stunning injury-time winner in a pulsating quarter-final tie with Blackburn that ended 3-2.

The Manchester City loanee had previously spoken about his desire to emulate his grandfathers Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe by playing at Wembley, having watched video footage of them growing up – and his dream looked set to be realised after his heroics.

However, an hour later he suffered disappointment as the Blades were paired against City in the semi-final draw, making him – and fellow loanee James McAtee – ineligible for the game.

Doyle said: “As long as the lads are there. We’ve been in this together so I don’t want to think about myself now. It’s happened. I’ll be there supporting the lads.”

The 21-year-old has been part of City squads who have travelled to Wembley for Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals, while he has also played in the Premier League and Champions League for his boyhood club.

But it is his season on loan at Bramall Lane, where the Blades’ cup run is supplementing a Championship promotion push, that could help Doyle reach the next step.

“I’ve been in some very special situations, Champions Leagues, Carabaos and FA Cups, Premier League. They’re all special and they’re all massive learning curves to learn off the very best players,” he added.

“That’s ultimately where you want to be, at the very top. That is my goal.

“I know where I am at the moment and this club is playing a massive part in how I’m developing and progressing.

“I love it here at the moment and I’m glad I could repay the fans for how good they’ve been with me with a goal to take us to Wembley.

You want to better yourself in life and I knew I wasn't going to play every week

“I don’t expect that (easy life) for myself. You want to better yourself in life and I knew I wasn’t going to play every week. It’s not the easiest thing to do.

“I had an opportunity to come here and it was a no-brainer for me.

“I’m really enjoying it and maybe you can tell by my performances, I feel free, I feel happy and that’s a good thing for a footballer.”