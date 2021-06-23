Tommy Rowe returns to Doncaster after leaving Bristol City
Full-back Tommy Rowe has signed a two-year deal with Doncaster after leaving Bristol City.
Rowe, 32, previously had a three-season spell with Rovers after signing permanently in the summer of 2016 following a loan move from Wolves.
During that time, Rowe helped Doncaster win promotion from Sky Bet League Two and was named captain in the 2018/19 season before joining Bristol City at the end of the campaign.
Rowe is the club’s fourth new signing of the window following the additions of Ben Close, Kyle Knoyle and Ro-Shaun Williams.
“It feels great,” Rowe said in a video interview on the Doncaster website. “With being here previously I know this place pretty well.
“Driving down brought a lot of emotions back and I am delighted to get it over the line.
“I was out of contract at Bristol and as soon as I knew about Doncaster being interested, something felt right about it.
“I am back, feel like I am a more rounded player and come back hungrier than ever to succeed.”