18 November 2022

Tommy Smith and Emyr Huws pushing to feature for Colchester against Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2022

Tommy Smith and Emyr Huws are pushing for inclusion for Sky Bet League Two basement dwellers Colchester in Saturday’s clash with Doncaster.

Smith has been included in the last two squads after missing the whole season so far with a foot injury and will hope for some minutes while Huws has been sidelined for more than three months with an ankle problem but has played for the under-21s.

Kwesi Appiah is expected back from parent club Crawley next week as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

John Akinde, Cole Skuse and Matty Longstaff are all set to miss out again.

Tommy Rowe and Joseph Olowu come into contention for Doncaster.

Rowe has been out since September with a hamstring problem while Olowu suffered a facial injury against Rochdale on October 1.

Tom Anderson was monitored following his return to the side last weekend but has trained well, while Reo Griffiths has an outside chance of featuring, although this match is likely to come too soon.

Ollie Younger is the only definite absentee as he continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tom Tugendhat banned from driving for six months for using mobile phone at wheel

news

Nasa’s most powerful ever rocket, Artemis 1, blasts off to the moon

world news

Jury in Benjamin Mendy rape trial told not to take ‘moralistic’ approach to verdict

news