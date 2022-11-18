Tommy Smith and Emyr Huws pushing to feature for Colchester against Doncaster
Tommy Smith and Emyr Huws are pushing for inclusion for Sky Bet League Two basement dwellers Colchester in Saturday’s clash with Doncaster.
Smith has been included in the last two squads after missing the whole season so far with a foot injury and will hope for some minutes while Huws has been sidelined for more than three months with an ankle problem but has played for the under-21s.
Kwesi Appiah is expected back from parent club Crawley next week as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
John Akinde, Cole Skuse and Matty Longstaff are all set to miss out again.
Tommy Rowe and Joseph Olowu come into contention for Doncaster.
Rowe has been out since September with a hamstring problem while Olowu suffered a facial injury against Rochdale on October 1.
Tom Anderson was monitored following his return to the side last weekend but has trained well, while Reo Griffiths has an outside chance of featuring, although this match is likely to come too soon.
Ollie Younger is the only definite absentee as he continues his recovery from a serious hamstring injury.
