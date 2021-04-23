Tommy Wright believes Kyle Lafferty is benefiting from Kilmarnock collective

Tommy Wright insists Kyle Lafferty’s red-hot form at Kilmarnock owes much to his team-mates.

Since signing as a free agent in February, the well-travelled Northern Ireland striker has scored 10 goals in eight games including two hat-tricks, the most recent in the 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday night.

That victory moved Killie into 10th place, two points clear of Ross County and five ahead of bottom club Hamilton with three games remaining.

Kilmarnock have won four and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren at Rugby Park on Monday night, boss Wright, who took over in February following the departure of Alex Dyer, spoke about the impact of his fellow Northern Irishman.

He said: “Kyle is getting all the attention but the team is in good form and that is overlooked.

“Kyle can’t score goals on his own. Other people have contributed with goals, the team have to be playing well to make chances for Kyle and that’s been the pleasing thing.

“There is no doubt that if we create chances and we have been, Kyle is more than capable and he has proved that, scoring goals.

“But I think it is overlooked how well the team is doing, and other players in the team.

“Burkey (Chris Burke) has chipped in with goals, (Mitch) Pinnock, (Rory) McKenzie got one recently.

“We are doing well as a team and because of that someone of Kyle’s quality can benefit from that.

“The changing room wasn’t in a bad place when I came in which people might find surprising. There are good pros and characters in there.

“He (Lafferty) is a bit of a joker, he may have relaxed it a little bit, he has been a positive influence but it is not a one-man band, everybody who has been involved has helped make our position better and it is quite obvious that we needed someone to score.

“But Kyle will be first to admit it is a collective thing.”