Tommy Wright feels wronged by ‘poor decision’ in Kilmarnock draw

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright felt his side were robbed of victory over Dundee United by a wrongly disallowed goal.

Killie ended an eight-match losing streak thanks to a 1-1 Rugby Park draw that moved them a point above Scottish Premiership bottom club Hamilton.

Referee David Munro denied Killie a winner soon after Zech Medley’s 64th-minute equaliser for the hosts. Kirk Broadfoot was penalised for a challenge on United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist as Kyle Lafferty swept home the loose ball from close range.

Wright, who secured his first point since taking over, said: “We are disappointed we didn’t get all three because the performance deserved all three, and a poor decision contributes to us not getting all three.

“Kyle’s goal is a perfectly good goal. The goalkeeper palms it out under very little contact, if any, from Broadfoot.”

Medley levelled after Lafferty had flicked on a corner to redeem himself for an error ahead of United’s 18th-minute opener.

The on-loan Arsenal defender was caught in possession deep inside his own half before Ian Harkes set up Adrian Sporle to net with the aid of a deflection.

“It was another good performance where we have dominated for large parts,” Wright added.

“It’s one point that we didn’t have this morning so it’s a real positive.

“It should give the players a lift in terms of the performance against a good side.

“The character they showed as well, to go 1-0 down on the run we are on, when we were the dominant team as well, they could have folded. They didn’t.

“The character pleased me as much as the quality we showed at times.”

United fell four points adrift of sixth-placed St Mirren and manager Micky Mellon admitted his side had fallen short of the standards needed to push themselves into contention for a top-six finish.

United were pushed back for long periods but Colin Doyle produced late saves from Lawrence Shankland, twice, and Marc McNulty to rescue a point for Killie.

Mellon, whose side face Celtic and Aberdeen before the split, said: “I believe to go in at half-time 1-0 up, a team that wants to get to where we had the opportunity to go to, had to be better second half.

“In one-v-ones and giving away too many set-plays and corners, a team aspiring to get into the top six has to be better at that.

“Those are moments you have to dog out and be better at. We need to be better with the football. On saying that, we created the chances at the end and if you’re going to be pushing at the top half of the table you must take them.

“We fought hard but there are things we have to improve at.

“It’s a damaging result, we have to be fair and say that. We probably had to come down here and win. We knew that.”