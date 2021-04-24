Tommy Wright lambasts ‘tame’ performance from relegated Swindon

Tommy Wright blasted a “very tame” performance from his Swindon players after they went down with a whimper after being thumped 5-0 at MK Dons

The Robins were relegated from Sky Bet League One after four goals from Will Grigg helped fire Russell Martin’s Dons to an emphatic victory at Stadium MK.

Caretaker boss Wright fumed at the manner of his players’ display and thought Town’s performance was “unacceptable” after their fate was confirmed.

The 55-year-old, who succeeded John Sheridan earlier this month, said: “It was always going to be an uphill battle to stay up, but to go down like that, with not a lot of pride and not a lot of effort – it could have been 10.

“They were good, but we were so placid for the first 25 minutes. It’s a very tame way to get relegated.

“I’m really disappointed with the way we played. To go down like that, we need to look at ourselves – it’s just not good enough, really.

“We allowed them too much time on the ball, people were running in behind us and we weren’t getting close enough to people. They are good players and they punished us.

“The goals – a lot of them weren’t intricate play, just poor goals defensively.

“You’re playing against a good team, and you might get beat, but get beat in a manner that you can show to the people of Swindon that we’re going to fight all the way.

“It was like we accepted we were going to go down – it’s not acceptable, really.”

Grigg needed just 46 minutes to complete his hat-trick as Martin’s Dons got off to a flyer.

The former Wigan and Sunderland striker scored either side of Scott Fraser’s penalty before half-time to put the hosts 3-0 up.

And he added two more just after the break to sink the Robins and leave Dons four points off the play-off places in League One.

Delighted boss Martin said: “I’m really proud of our team today. It’s not easy towards the end of the season playing against someone that’s fighting for their status in the league.

“What I really liked about today was that they were ruthless. They were really clinical – although not as clinical as we could have been as there were still more goals for us there.

“But what I really liked was the intensity throughout the whole game. Even in the 90th minute, the way they were willing to press for each other, fight for each other, and the amount of people willing to run behind and give themselves for the team.

“I’m so pleased for Will Grigg – I couldn’t have praised him enough over the last few weeks.

“We know how important he is to us and how important he has been for us, and today he got the goals he’s deserved.”