Tommy Wright sees room for improvement as Kilmarnock secure quarter-final spot

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright praised his players for securing their spot in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup but he insists they will need to tighten up for the relegation run-in.

Killie set up a last-eight clash with St Mirren following a 3-1 win over League One outfit Montrose.

First-half goals from Kyle Lafferty and Chris Burke, with Greg Kiltie netting after the interval, had Kilmarnock in a comfortable position before Cammy Ballantyne scored late on for Montrose.

The scoreline, however, slightly flattered Kilmarnock as the visitors carved out a host of good opportunities.

And Wright knows his side cannot afford to be as loose in their play when they return to Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday against Dundee United as they strive to keep their place in the top flight.

Wright said: “We won didn’t we, so it’s a good result. At times we could have played better, a bit loose particularly in the second half but the main thing is that we got the job done and credit has to go to the players.

“But at times we were a bit loose and gave them opportunities to try to get back in the game, that obviously didn’t please me. But overall it’s a decent performance and a good result.

“I don’t think anyone of the team today could say they played to their maximum ability because there were far too many mistakes throughout the team.

“We gave them opportunities in one v ones and if you give that to (Lawrence) Shankland it might be a different story or (Marc) McNulty or (Nicky) Clark. So we have got to do better.

“The main thing is we’re through to the next round but we’re also honest enough to pick little bones in our performance because only by doing that do you get any better.”

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie was pleased with his side’s display, saying: “I’m really proud of the boys.

“They were brave and passed the ball well. We created some really good chances in the second half and if we took one or two of them, then you never know.

“We’re very happy with the guys. They’ve given a good account of themselves.”