Tony Docherty angry with referee over Mo Sylla’s red card against Kilmarnock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty admitted his side were “massively affected” by Mo Sylla’s sending off in their 3-2 defeat to Kilmarnock.

The Dark Blues took a two-goal lead against Kilmarnock with Ziyad Larkeche and Seun Adewumi on the mark but the visitors stormed back through Bruce Anderson and a Matty Kennedy double – with the winner coming deep into stoppage time.

French midfielder Sylla was dismissed at the end of the first half after receiving a second yellow card for catching Kennedy with his elbow.

However, Docherty was angered by referee Grant Irvine’s decision, especially after the official had not awarded a penalty to his team in their game against Ross County.

The manager said: “I’ve got to say that the game was massively affected by a decision by the referee again.

“The referee that we had previous weeks that again had made a decision, a wrong decision up at Ross County which was concurred by the supervisor.

“I just think the game absolutely changes on that moment (Sylla sending off). There has to be accountability for me.

“When I look at it back, there is no intent by Mo Sylla. He actually doesn’t see Matty Kennedy at all.

“But I’ve got to say, I will accept responsibility absolutely for my team’s capitulation at the end there.”

Killie boss Derek McInnes was full of praise for his players’ personality and perseverance to come from behind to secure their first Premiership win of the season.

The manager said: “Over the piece you could say the boys were rewarded for their perseverance but it also needs quality.

“Obviously the key moment in the game was the sending off.

“My staff said he has already been booked and I thought it was a yellow card offence.

“I like Mo Sylla, he is a physical player but a good player and you never want to see anyone sent off.

“But you could see Matty’s stitches and I think he has caught him.

“We spoke at half-time about trying to take advantage of that.

“I always thought the last part of the game was going to be so important because as the Dundee defenders start to get tired, little openings start to open up.

“We thought if we could get one early enough we might salvage something from the game but thankfully we did more than that.

“It was a real nod to the players’ personality, perseverance and quality – you still need the quality.

“I thought Matty Kennedy was man of the match because he carried personality the whole game.

“He took a sore one and became the pantomime villain here but he kept wanting the ball and he got two goals.”