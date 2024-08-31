Tony Docherty pleased with Dundee’s response to Luke McCowan’s departure

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his players’ start to life after captain Luke McCowan as they drew 2-2 against St Mirren.

St Mirren twice took the lead at Dens through Toyosi Olusanya and Mikael Mandron but were pegged back each time with Curtis Main and Ziyad Larkeche on the mark for the Dark Blues.

Docherty praised his players for the way they battled for a draw, especially as they coped with the loss of McCowan to Celtic on transfer deadline day.

“It was another really entertaining game and we were good value,” Docherty said.

“I’ve got to be pleased with the response after going behind twice.

“We lost our talisman and captain and you see the response was outstanding. It doesn’t surprise me.

“I have a squad with the mentality to deal with it. There were a lot of strong performances.

“St Mirren made it difficult but I felt we were the better team and we had the chances so I’m a little disappointed we didn’t take the victory.

“We remain unbeaten.

“When your team is performing at a level they’ll attract suitors but I’ve been here before in my career – Owen Beck, when he left – it’s important the squad strength is there.

“These boys also played a huge part in Luke leaving. They recognise that the strength is in the group.

“Luke was a great servant and a great boy but my interest is to continue that momentum.

“Not a lot of teams would react like that after losing their captain and a player who plays such a big part.”

The result ended a run of four defeats for St Mirren and Buddies boss Stephen Robinson is now looking forward to the international break to get back to basics.

He said: “I thought we were better in the first half but they were better than us for parts in the second half.

“Overall it was probably a fair result. They played some good football but we scored some cracking goals, a goal of the season contender already – certainly St Mirren’s goal of the season.

“It’s been stop start, the league, with the cup and Europe. Europe has to be your focus but it took some toll in terms of injuries. The next two weeks will let us work and get back to basics.”

Robinson added striker Kevin van Veen on deadline day and the manager is looking forward to working with him.

He added: “Kev gives us a touch of class and quality starting or coming on and might give us that wee bit extra edge.”