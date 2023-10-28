Tony Docherty stunned by identity of Dundee’s match-winner at Livingston

Dundee manager Tony Docherty paid tribute to Joe Shaughnessy after the Dark Blues captain’s late double earned the visitors a deserved 2-0 victory at Livingston.

Shaughnessy struck twice as Dundee finally made their pressure count against 10-man Livingston, who had Cristian Montano sent off for violent conduct following a coming together with Malachi Boateng in the 70th minute.

And Docherty was thrilled by defender Shaughnessy’s contribution in the final third.

He said: “I have never seen Joe score two goals in a game before.

“I’ve worked with him since he was a kid and I’ve not seen that in a reserve game, a youth-team game or anything.

“I’m delighted for him, he’s the epitome of what the team is. He was my first signing and leads by example.

“He does that every day and it’s good to see players like him get their rewards.

“I was also pleased for Trevor Carson, that’s four clean sheets now.

“We have good young players but the bedrock is the experience and they’re so important.”

Only two points separate Dundee in fourth and 11th placed Ross County but Docherty is delighted his top-flight newcomers, who face Rangers in midweek, are heading in the right direction.

He added: “Fourth place? That’s good. Before the game we did say that if we can pick up three points who knows where it’s going to take us.

“I’m surprised by that but we won’t get giddy or get ahead of ourselves. That’s us now played nine games and we’re in a decent position but we have a tough game to come on Wednesday night.”

Shaughnessy broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute when he turned in an effort at the front post from Aaron Donnelly’s long throw before then getting on the end of Owen Beck’s corner three minutes later.

Livingston manager David Martindale said: “The sending off definitely does not make the game any easier, it’s a bad decision by Cristian, it’s a red card all day long and I’ll be speaking to him on Sunday about it. It’s a moment of madness really.

“We’re reduced to 10 men but to concede two set plays it does not matter if you have 10 men on the park, you still have 10 men behind the ball.

“We’ve gone and lost two very poor set plays from second contacts, we lost two set plays last week and I think you can see that we miss big Ayo Obileye.

“Did the 10 men have something to do with it? Probably not. I think we have to take responsibility, I’ve got to take responsibility.”