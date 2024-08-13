Tony Watt determined to win back fans after ‘itching’ for Motherwell return

Tony Watt says he was “itching” to get back out in front of the Motherwell fans again – but accepts the feeling might not be mutual.

Watt has returned to Fir Park on a season-long loan from Dundee United, two-and-a-half years after leaving for Tannadice.

The 30-year-old scored 19 times in 70 appearances before signing a pre-contract with United, who bought him several weeks later.

The manner of the departure did not go down well with some supporters and Watt angered them further when he celebrated his first goal for United, in front of the Well fans at Tannadice, after getting abuse from the visiting support.

But with the former Celtic player out of favour under Jim Goodwin he was keen to go back to a club where he enjoyed a consistent run of form.

“It’s so good to be back in the building,” Watt said on Motherwell’s website. “I was itching to join Motherwell again and can’t wait to get stuck in.

“There’s obviously people who may not be too happy to see me back. I need to prove myself here and get people back on my side but that target is firmly set in my mind.”

Watt, whose United contract expires at the end of the season, added: “I feel fit. I’ve been training and I have a full pre-season under my belt.”

Manager Stuart Kettlewell sealed a deal for Watt after being hit by injuries to eight players, which severely reduced his attacking options.

“If you look at Tony’s record, he is available to play all the time,” Kettlewell said.

“He is a player who has done well here with goals and strong performances. We jumped at the chance to bring him back to Fir Park and Tony himself was desperate to return.

“Tony had lots of other options, both home and abroad, but he was fixated on coming back here.”