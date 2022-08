Top teams and players statistically in the Premier League’s 30 years

Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the first Premier League game.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top teams and players statistically in the competition’s three decades to date.

All-time table

Manchester United celebrate the 2010-11 Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Despite a difficult few years, Manchester United remain the Premier League’s most successful team with 13 titles out of the 30 contested and a big lead in the all-time points table.

Their 2,366 points from 1,153 games leaves them over 200 clear of nearest challengers Arsenal on 2,144, with Chelsea close behind in third on 2,141.

Liverpool are the final team over 2,000 on 2,110, with a big drop-off to the Premier League’s other ever-presents Tottenham (1,790) and Everton (1,574).

Indeed, the latter have slipped to seventh behind Manchester City after the recent success of Pep Guardiola’s side – they rank sixth on 1,632 points and, on a points-per-game basis, climb to fifth ahead of Spurs.

(PA graphic)

Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham complete the top 10 while Leeds and Blackburn, respectively 13th and 12th overall in total points, are the biggest climbers on points per game thanks to Rovers’ 1995 title win and Leeds’ turn-of-the-century run of European finishes before both clubs suffered relegation.

Southampton rank 11th while Leicester, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Sunderland, Bolton, Crystal Palace and West Brom would be the other teams in a Premier League drawn from the top 20 in overall points.

The Baggies are the only one of those teams averaging less than a point per game, 490 in 494, with only eight teams below that mark overall. Huddersfield’s 0.70 points per game is the lowest average with Swindon on the lowest overall points total, 30.

Only nine of the 50 teams have a positive goal difference, with United almost 250 clear on 1,118 ahead of Liverpool’s 874. Last season’s newcomers Brentford remarkably rank 10th by that measure on -8.

The average Premier League team has 639 points and 620 goals in their time in the competition. Fulham, with 641 and 633, are the closest team to average by those measures.

Leading players

Current players rank in the top five for some of the Premier League’s major statistics, with Tottenham striker Harry Kane fifth in the goals chart as he chases Alan Shearer’s record and Liverpool veteran James Milner fourth for appearances – where Gareth Barry’s record of 653 appears unbeatable.

Appearances

1 Gareth Barry 6532 Ryan Giggs 6323 Frank Lampard 6094 James Milner 5895 David James 572

Goals

Harry Kane is climbing the top-scorer ranks (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

1 Alan Shearer 2602 Wayne Rooney 2083 Andy Cole 1874 Sergio Aguero 1845 Harry Kane 183

Assists

1 Ryan Giggs 1622 Cesc Fabregas 1113 Wayne Rooney 1034 Frank Lampard 1025 Dennis Bergkamp 94

Clean sheets

Petr Cech is the only goalkeeper with over 200 Premier League clean sheets (Daniel Hambury/PA) (PA Archive)

1 Petr Cech 2022 David James 1693 Mark Schwarzer 1514 David Seaman 1415 Nigel Martyn 137

Fergie time

Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles, 410 games and 1,752 points (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

United’s long-serving former manager Sir Alex Ferguson unsurprisingly dominates the Premier League record books for the men in the dugout.

The Scot led the Red Devils to all 13 of their titles, while his 410 wins and 1,752 points as a Premier League manager are also records.

His long-time rival Arsene Wenger has the edge in terms of games managed in the competition with 828, with Ferguson’s Old Trafford arrival in 1986 coming six years before the top flight’s rebranding.

Sam Allardyce holds the record for managing the most Premier League clubs with eight after spells at Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom.