Torquay’s Aaron Jarvis opened the scoring at Plainmoor (PA)
18 February 2023

Torquay boost survival bid with win over Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Torquay improved their Vanarama National League survival prospects with a 2-1 defeat of high-flying Barnet.

Aaron Jarvis gave the strugglers the lead in the 18th minute, receiving the ball from Kieron Evans and beating goalkeeper Laurie Walker with a low shot.

Midfielder Evans was also the creator for the hosts’ second goal two minutes into the second half, crossing for Tope Fadahunsi to score.

The Bees pulled a goal back with 12 minutes remaining through Ryan De Havilland’s impressive free-kick.

However, Gary Johnson’s men held on for a victory which moves them to within a point of safety, while Barnet remain fifth.

