13 August 2022

Torquay grab win over Halifax as Brett McGavin strikes

By NewsChain Sport
13 August 2022

Brett McGavin’s first-half goal set up a 1-0 smash-and-grab win for Torquay at FC Halifax Town.

The Shaymen had dominated the first half but McGavin fired home in time added on after a long throw was flicked on and fell to him in the area.

Halifax had been the better team before that and Jesse Debrah was somehow denied an equaliser by Gulls goalkeeper Mark Halstead, who was a one-man resistance in the second half.

The keeper produced saves from Luke Summerfield and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe while Milli Alli put a good chance wide.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Drought declared for parts of England after driest summer for 50 years

news

Photographs of basketball star Kobe Bryant’s body were ‘shared for a laugh’, court hears

world news

Woman alleging Ryan Giggs headbutted her saw early ‘red flags, court hears

news