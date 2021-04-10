Torquay keep automatic promotion hopes on track with victory against Weymouth

By NewsChain Sport
17:36pm, Sat 10 Apr 2021
Torquay came from behind to earn a 2-1 win at home to Weymouth to keep their National League promotion bid on track.

Weymouth took the lead just before half-time when they were awarded a penalty which Andrew Dallas scored after he had been brought down by home keeper Lucas Covolan.

Joe Lewis and Asa Hall both hit the crossbar early in the second half for the home side before Jake Andrews drew Torquay level with a low shot just before the hour.

With five minutes to go, Andrews’ corner was headed home by Connor Lemonheigh-Evans to keep third-placed Torquay in the hunt for automatic promotion.

