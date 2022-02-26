26 February 2022

Torquay need late leveller to avoid defeat at lowly Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Torquay were unable to reignite their push for the National League play-off places as they drew 1-1 at struggling Wealdstone.

The Gulls are nine points off the top seven after being held to a third successive draw, although it might have been worse for Gary Johnson’s men as they needed an 81st-minute equaliser just to salvage a point.

In a match played behind closed doors for safety reasons, Torquay enjoyed the better start with Stephen Duke-McKenna, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Danny Wright going close.

Wealdstone came close to snatching a half-time lead when Aaron Henry’s free-kick was deflected goalwards and forced a superb goal-line save from Torquay goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald.

And it was the 18th-placed Stones who took the lead when substitute Jaydn Mundle-Smith slotted home in the 72nd minute.

But Torquay rallied and Ben Wynter’s leveller from Armani Little’s free-kick earned them a point.

