09 November 2022

Torquay off the bottom after fightback earns draw with Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2022

Torquay moved off the bottom of the National League table after Mark Ellis’ late equaliser secured a 3-3 draw against Dorking at Plainmoor.

The Gulls opened the scoring via Dillon De Silva’s 11th-minute strike, which was cancelled out just before half-time by Nicky Wheeler.

Finishes in quick succession from James McShane and Jimmy Muitt put Dorking two goals up early in the second half.

But Gary Johnson’s men fought back with De Silva netting his second in the 65th minute and Ellis then bringing things level with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

