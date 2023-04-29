Torquay relegated from National League after draw with champions Wrexham
Torquay were relegated from the National League following a 1-1 draw with champions Wrexham.
Frank Nouble’s second-half strike put the Gulls ahead but Elliot Lee’s late leveller denied the hosts a surprise win as they dropped out of the National League.
The Gulls needed to beat the title winners and rely on Maidenhead losing with a seven-goal swing, with their drop rivals going down 4-0 at Gateshead.
Nouble prodded in eight minutes into the second half but Lee’s 80th-minute goal ended any hopes of an improbable survival for Torquay as Wrexham finished on 111 points.
