Torquay remain bottom of National League after Gateshead hit back for point
Torquay missed the chance to move off the bottom of the Vanarama National League as fellow strugglers Gateshead hit back to claim a 1-1 at Plainmoor.
Aaron Jarvis put the Gulls on course for a much-needed win when he headed in a Kieron Evans cross after 70 minutes at Plainmoor but the visitors levelled four minutes later.
Owen Bailey was credited with the equaliser as the ball was bundled into the Torquay net following a corner.
Torquay had twice gone close in the first half as Mark Ellis and Brett McGavin forced James Montgomery to save and Dillon De Silva had a goal disallowed for offside after the break.
