22 March 2022

Torquay rout Aldershot in National League

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Torquay turned on the style as they ran out 4-0 winners over Aldershot in the Vanarama National League.

Their opening three goals came in an 11-minute spell in the first half after Dean Moxey headed them ahead on 13 minutes.

Stephen Wearne doubled the lead three minutes later and Bradley Webb then turned into his own net.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans completed the rout two minutes after the break.

