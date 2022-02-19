Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw
Torquay’s National League play-off push was dented after throwing away a two-goal cushion in a 2-2 draw with Barnet at Plainmoor.
The Gulls, with seven wins from their last 10 games, took the lead in the eighth minute through Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who fired home from Joe Lewis’ pass.
Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough made a fine stop to deny Lemonheigh-Evans but could do nothing to prevent the same player doubling the home side’s advantage in the 27th minute, converting an excellent cross from Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Barnet reduced the deficit 10 minutes later when Reece Grego-Cox capitalised on a defensive mistake to set up Adam Marriott for a tap-in – the striker’s third goal in four games.
Ephron Mason-Clark then produced a stunning finish into the top corner to level on the hour to leave Torquay eight points off the top seven.
