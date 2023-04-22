22 April 2023

Torquay’s survival hopes hanging by thread after draw at Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
22 April 2023

Torquay’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the National League are hanging by a thread after they were denied a potentially priceless victory at Altrincham by a last-gasp penalty.

The Gulls had looked on course for a sixth win in seven matches when a second-half brace from veteran captain Asa Hall saw them overturn the half-time lead given to Alty by Regan Linney.

However, the visitors suffered a hammer blow in the 89th minute when home substitute Zak Goodson, having won the penalty himself, slotted home from the spot to secure a 2-2 draw for the Robins.

The result leaves Torquay three points behind Maidenhead and York and safety, with Gary Johnson’s men hosting Wrexham at sold-out Plainmoor in their final game of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Euston to be hit by major disruption to services over May bank holiday weekend

news

The conduct that saw Dominic Raab forced to quit as deputy Prime Minister

news

Case against Alec Baldwin over fatal Rust shooting dropped, say lawyers

world news