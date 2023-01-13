Torture not being involved – Jamie McGrath eager to make Dundee United comeback

Jamie McGrath is hoping to end the “torture” of being sidelined as he returns to the Dundee United squad for the trip to Hibernian on Saturday.

The 26-year-old midfielder has not featured for United since returning from international duty with the Republic of Ireland after last November’s friendly against Malta.

However, he is now back in full training after recovering from a calf strain and ready to go again.

McGrath, on loan this season from Championship side Wigan, said: “It is torture not being able to be involved.

“Obviously when the boys are flying it is great looking in but when the game is in the balance and you are on the edge of your seat, it is not ideal. You just want to be out kicking every ball.

“The last game was Aberdeen and then I was away with national team after that but it feels like an eternity so I am looking forward to getting back on the grass hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I am feeling fit and ready to go.”

Head coach Liam Fox is pleased to welcome back McGrath and Peter Pawlett, who has also been out since November with a calf injury.

He said: “He (McGrath) is undoubted quality and not only that he is brilliant in the group. He has been brilliant for me since I got the job.

“We also have Peter Pawlett come back into the squad as well which is great.

“Any manager wants as many good players as they possibly can, it makes my job more difficult because I have a team to pick and a bench to pick but these are decisions I am looking forward to.”

Fox is looking to see how his side react to last Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Rangers which means they remain second bottom of the table, three points ahead of Ross County having played a game fewer.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing how we bounce back after that second-half performance.

“I’m looking to see some character and not let that second-half performance affect us. So we are looking forward to that.

“We are under no illusion, it is going to be a difficult game but it is a great place to play.

“Easter Road is a great stadium and they have some very good players.

“They had a very good result at Motherwell last week so they will be full of confidence. Hopefully it will be an open, end-to-end game.”