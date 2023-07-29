Tottenham boss urges midfielder to stay despite West Ham and Aston Villa interest

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the significance of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso at the club amidst rumours of interest from Aston Villa, West Ham United and overseas teams. Despite only making a maximum of 18 Premier League appearances in a single season, Lo Celso's talent is highly regarded, particularly by Postecoglou. Following his goal in the 5-1 pre-season victory over Lion City Sailors, the manager expressed his enthusiasm for working with the Argentinian player, hinting that Lo Celso is likely to stay with Spurs.

Celtic is reportedly trying to disrupt Dominik Livakovic's £7.7m move to Fenerbahce. The Scottish champions remain keen on luring the Croatian goalkeeper to Parkhead. Livakovic, currently with Dinamo Zagreb, was set to undergo a medical with the Turkish club. However, Celtic and Serie A team Fiorentina have shown interest in the 28-year-old this summer. There is no official bid yet, but acquiring a new goalkeeper is a priority for the team. The Turkish side continues to be in touch with PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, potentially giving Celtic a boost in their pursuit of Livakovic.

Aston Villa striker Wesley Moraes is purportedly in discussions with Championship side Watford for a possible loan move this summer. The Brazilian has not played for Villa for over two years, underperforming since his £22 million transfer from Club Brugge in 2019. Following loans to Club Brugge and Brazil's Sport Club Internacional, and Spain's Levante, Watford now seeks Moraes as a replacement for Ismaila Sarr who recently moved to Marseille. Despite a challenging period, Moraes still has the potential to return to his 2018/19 form, having scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 48 games for Brugge.

Werder Bremen defender Lee Buchanan is poised to leave the Bundesliga side, having been released from pre-season training for final talks and medical tests with an undisclosed club. The 22-year-old, linked to Birmingham City and Swansea City, joined Bremen from Derby County in 2020 but is now considered surplus to requirements. Birmingham are known to be looking for a left-back. Buchanan, who previously made 75 appearances for Derby, also netted one goal for Bremen against Borussia Dortmund.

Aston Villa reportedly continue their pursuit of Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, despite nearing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby. Villa's decision to consider signing Doku alongside Diaby reflects their aim to strengthen their squad for top-tier competition. Earlier, Doku was a secondary consideration if a bid for Diaby failed. However, Villa could endeavour to sign both, despite Liverpool's interest in Doku. If Rennes' financial expectations are met, they are open to releasing Doku. The Belgian, who has significant potential for improvement, has scored six goals and provided two assists in 29 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under Julen Lopetegui, anticipates continued progress and is forecasted to make numerous signings to bolster their squad depth for the 2023/24 season. No names are confirmed as yet, with only weeks remaining until the Premier League's opening. If the most robust rumours hold, the Wolves' starting lineup for the forthcoming campaign could look notably different.

Aston Villa are in talks with Turkish club Beşiktaş concerning a possible transfer for Philippe Coutinho, whose performance has been declining since his permanent move to the club. Beşiktaş have proposed a season-long loan with a purchase clause of £6.87 million, a significant decrease from what Villa paid Barcelona. Also, Beşiktaş plan to pay only 40% of Coutinho's wage. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nathan Collins is reportedly close to transferring to Brentford for a club record £23 million, earning Wolves a neat £3 million profit.

Rangers have initiated the transfer window by securing three signings, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland. Michael Beale aims to challenge Celtic's dominance in 2023/24, gaining a favourable start against their Glasgow rivals. Numerous other names have been linked with a potential move to Ibrox, with some deals possibly being finalised this week. The imminent season could see an exciting starting line-up for Rangers if current transfer rumours ring true.

Newcastle United is already preparing for the next season after securing a Champions League spot. Their potential starting XI includes Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Josko Gvardiol, Kieran Tierney, Bruno Guimaraes, James Maddison, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and Alexander Isak. This selection is based on recent transfer rumours, current form, and potential improvements needed for Champions League competition. Tierney, Gvardiol, and Maddison are among the possible new signings, whilst Isak could see his role changed depending on additional winger resources.

Jurgen Klopp is prioritising a transformation of Liverpool's midfield ahead of the transfer window. Despite a possible top-four Premier League finish, Klopp is reportedly wasting no time in making offers to potential recruits. The outcome of this season will not affect new recruitments, particularly in the club's midfield. However, it is uncertain if Klopp will secure his preferred targets. A starting 11 has been anticipated based on recent transfer rumours, outlining a potential setup for the 2023/24 season.