21 April 2024

Tottenham confirm Destiny Udogie’s season is over

By NewsChain Sport
21 April 2024

Tottenham have confirmed left-back Destiny Udogie will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left thigh.

Udogie has flourished in his first campaign in the Premier League and made 30 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

The Italian defender has caught the eye with his ventures into midfield under Ange Postecoglou but he revealed on Saturday night his 2023-24 campaign was over.

Spurs said in a statement on their website: “We can confirm that Destiny Udogie has undergone surgery to his left quadriceps, having sustained an injury in training earlier this week.

“The defender will continue his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to rejoin the squad during pre-season.”

News of Udogie’s injury is untimely for a Tottenham team who lost 4-0 at Newcastle last weekend. Spurs lost ground in the battle for Champions League qualification as a result and are currently three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Two police forces to be investigated over contact with mother stabbed to death while pushing baby in pram

news

Flooding after storm dumps a year and a half’s worth of rain in Dubai

world news

Astronomers discover most massive stellar black hole in the Milky Way

world news