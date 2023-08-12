Tottenham consider shock move for want-away Premier League star to replace Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating a move for former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku as Harry Kane prepares for a move to Bayern Munich. Kane, who is poised to sign a four-year deal with the German club, leaves Spurs set to find a replacement striker. Rumours suggest Chelsea's Lukaku might be their choice, despite uncertainty from the manager. The Belgian player, currently training apart from Chelsea's first team, is reportedly interested in leaving the Premier League. Meanwhile, Kane's move to Bayern ends a summer of transfer speculation after two previous offers were rejected.

Manchester City begin their Premier League campaign against Burnley, looking to secure their fourth consecutive title. Burnley, freshly promoted from the Championship under Vincent Kompany, aim to maintain their top-flight status. Friday's match marks Kompany's Premier League managerial debut. City approach the match with a fully fit squad, including Kevin De Bruyne, who is returning from a hamstring injury. However, De Bruyne, along with Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol, are not likely to start due to recent recoveries. The match will be a rematch of last season's FA Cup, where City triumphed 6-0 over Burnley.

Liverpool have enjoyed a successful summer transfer window, welcoming Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million. However, the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, along with the end of James Milner’s contract, leaves them in need of midfielders. An £10m offer for Thiago from Al-Ahli complicates matters further. While Liverpool are courting Roméo Lavia, Chelsea's interest could scupper the deal. The club is also interested in Moises Caicedo, a long-time target of the Blues.

Wolverhampton Wanderers face a turbulent 2023/24 Premier League season after manager Julen Lopetegui's departure and Gary O’Neil's last-minute appointment. Although facing relegation fears, an updated predicted table from BetVictor's data experts indicates otherwise. The predictions, based on the Monte Carlo method and Poisson distributions, simulate each team's potential performance over 38 matches. Despite delay in transfer activities, Wolves are hopeful to exceed expectations with their talented squad.

Chelsea have reportedly withdrawn from their pursuit of Leeds United's Tyler Adams, shifting their focus to Brighton's Moises Caicedo. Despite Adams' medical tests being complete, Fabrizio Romano suggests that an agreement could not be reached. Liverpool are also interested in Caicedo, with a British record bid of £110 million accepted by Brighton. Despite Chelsea's continued interest throughout the summer, all their bids, including one at £80 million, have been rejected.

Eric Bailly is set to leave Manchester United, having reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish side Besiktas. The 29-year-old defender spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Marseille. Despite having the option for an additional year at Old Trafford, Bailly is prepared to terminate his contract to secure the move. The Ivory Coast international has agreed to a three-year deal with Besiktas. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire's future is uncertain, despite United accepting a £30million offer from West Ham. The defender was recently removed as United captain and is not in the priority list for the centre-back position.

Manchester United are set to start their Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, showing off new signings Andre Onana and Mason Mount. However, several players are expected to miss due to injury and speculation over their futures. Notably, Diogo Dalot may start over Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Erik Ten Hag continues to refine his preferred side. Among other key decisions lies who will operate in wide areas, with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho being contenders. With the team's changes, United look forward to a fresh season, beginning with their match against Wolves.

Liverpool made a record-breaking bid of £111 million for Chelsea's preferred transfer target, Moisés Caicedo, which was accepted. However, the Brighton midfielder declined the offer, expressing his desire to move to Chelsea instead. Now, Chelsea are leading in the race for Roméo Lavia, despite repeated bids from Liverpool. The Reds, desperate for new defensive midfielders due to recent departures, had their latest £45 million bid for the Southampton star rejected while the Blues' £48 million offer seems close to acceptance. Notwithstanding, Liverpool are anticipated to continue discussions over acquiring Lavia.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has provided an update on Romeo Lavia as Liverpool continue their pursuit of the player, despite an agreed £100 million fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. Chelsea are also vying for Caicedo. Despite three bids from Liverpool for Lavia, all have been rejected. Martin confirmed Lavia's situation is difficult, but is sure it will be resolved soon. Jurgen Klopp has yet to comment on whether Liverpool will make further signings, even with Caicedo's expected arrival.

Southampton have agreed to a £30 million offer from West Ham for their captain, James Ward-Prowse. This follows Southampton's relegation from the Premier League and expected during the summer transfer season. His absence in the upcoming match against Norwich City would bring a fresh challenge for the manager, Russell Martin, who may need to utilise Romeo Lavia, a target for Liverpool. Southampton's main objective is to obtain prompt promotion back to the Premier League, and Martin would possibly employ his best options against Norwich.