Tottenham Europa League clash moved to Budapest due to coronavirus restrictions

18:34pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Tottenham’s Europa League match against Wolfsberger next week will now be held in Budapest.

Coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Austrian government prevent Jose Mourinho’s side travelling to the country, so Hungary has been sourced as an alternative host.

The Puskas Arena, which will also stage the Liverpool v RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City Champions League matches, will be the venue for Thursday’s last-32 first-leg game, which will still kick-off at 5.55pm.

“UEFA would like to thank Wolfsberger AC and Tottenham Hotspur for their close co-operation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question,” said a statement from UEFA.

