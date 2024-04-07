Tottenham game still on as police start murder probe after stabbing near stadium

Tottenham’s Premier League home game with Nottingham Forest will take place as planned on Sunday evening despite police opening a murder investigation following a stabbing near their stadium.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Northumberland Park in Haringey shortly before 6am on Sunday morning after a man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The club initially said the match would proceed with its 6pm kick-off “as things stand” but quickly updated their guidance to confirm the fixture remained on.

“Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing police investigation, which is of the utmost importance,” read a statement.

“This afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout.

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected.”

Police believe they know the identity of the individual found at the scene and are working to inform his next of kin. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Chief Inspector Stephen Johnston-Keay, who polices in Haringey, said: “Our thoughts are with the man who has tragically lost his life.

“I can assure local people that specialist detectives are investigating and will leave no stone unturned in working to establish what happened to him, and to identify and arrest those responsible.

“I would like to thank local people for their patience and understanding while we go about this crucial work. If you have information that could help us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please tell us. You will see officers on the cordons and on patrol and they will be ready to listen to you.”