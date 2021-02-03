Tottenham hit by injury to key players for London derby with Chelsea

Harry Kane is missing for Tottenham against Chelsea with an ankle injury
By NewsChain Sport
15:17pm, Wed 03 Feb 2021
Tottenham will be without four key players for the visit of Chelsea.

Harry Kane (ankle), Dele Alli (tendon), Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Tanguy Ndombele has recovered from a knock while Serge Aurier is back involved after being left out against Brighton.

Chelsea duo Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz will face late fitness checks.

Defender Zouma and forward Havertz failed to finish Chelsea training on Wednesday, with what Thomas Tuchel termed only “little issues”.

German boss Tuchel will run the rule over both stars ahead of the trip to north London.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Tanganga, Rodon, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Moura, Vinicius, Lamela, Bergwijn, Son, Bale.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham.

