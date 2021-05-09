Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust asks FSA to mediate talks with club’s board

21:58pm, Sun 09 May 2021
The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has asked the Football Supporters’ Association to mediate talks with the club’s board after what it called a “serious breach of trust” in the move to join the European Super League.

The Supporters’ Trust has called on Spurs’ executive board to resign in the wake of the short-lived project, saying their actions had caused self-inflicted damage on the club both reputationally and financially.

The Trust said the club had previously lied about its intentions regarding a Super League, which has led to a breakdown in relations with supporters.

A statement said: “Having been unable to reach an agreement with the club on how talks should be conducted, we have approached the Football Supporters’ Association to mediate.

“The FSA has put forward a basis for mediation, and we have accepted that. We are waiting to hear whether the club accepts it.”

Earlier this week, the Trust set out a six-point agenda of issues it wanted to discuss with the board, starting by calling on the club to acknowledge a mistake in seeking to join the breakaway project.

The Trust also wants to see independent directors appointed to “protect and promote the interests of THFC as a football club, not its shareholders or owners”.

