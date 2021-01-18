Tottenham midfielder Harvey White joins Portsmouth on loan
Portsmouth have signed Tottenham midfielder Harvey White on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 season.
The 19-year-old England youth international moves to Fratton Park after making two appearances for Spurs this season.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett told the League One club’s website: “He’s a left-footed player and an excellent footballer.
“He’s also a set-piece specialist, with a very good range of passing.
“After breaking through and working with the Tottenham first team over the past year, he’s now 100 per cent ready to feature in the EFL.”
White made his senior debut in November, coming on for the final eight minutes as Spurs beat Bulgarian visitors Ludogorets 4-0 in a Europa League tie.
He also played the full 90 minutes of Tottenham’s 5-0 FA Cup third-round win at Marine earlier this month.