Tottenham set for stunning swoop on forward to fill Harry Kane's boots

Tottenham's manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have identified Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson as their primary transfer target. The decision comes following Harry Kane's departure, and the subsequent need to enhance their attack. Despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, Tottenham are in pole position to secure Johnson's signature with a potential £50million deal. Despite having won two and drawn one of their opening three matches, Tottenham continue to plan for additional squad movements before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City's target, Eberech Eze, is set to remain at Crystal Palace, spurning Guardiola's interest. City, in search of a replacement for the injured De Bruyne, had earmarked Eze and Wolves' Matheus Nunes, but with a rejected £40m bid for Nunes and Eze's reluctance to leave south London, their search continues. Eze, who scored 10 goals and provided four assists last season, has a year remaining on his contract and is not in a hurry to depart. Palace manager Roy Hodgson is open to discussing a contract extension with Eze, further solidifying his stay.

Rangers are gearing up for a challenging week, facing PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League group stages and capping off with a local derby against Celtic. Meanwhile, transfer deadline day looms with manager Michael Beale suggesting possible squad changes. Having already brought in nine new players over the summer, Beale hinted at further additions and potential departures, including Glen Kamara and Scott Wright. The team's lineup for the Celtic match, following shortly after the transfer window's close, remains uncertain.

Aston Villa may yet offload a key player before the summer transfer deadline, with rumours of Philippe Coutinho leaving for Saudi Arabia. Manager Unai Emery has admitted potential departures from Villa Park. Villa have had a strong start to the season and have shown promise in the transfer market with significant signings. However, with the summer transfer deadline closing soon, they must be prepared for both incoming and outgoing players.

Rangers are facing a crucial week with a UEFA Champions League play-off match and an Old Firm derby ahead. In transfer news, Celtic are close to confirming their seventh summer signing, Luis Palma, whose departure has been commended by his current club boss. Rangers continue to be tied to EFL star Ronnie Edwards, who could form a significant defensive partnership with John Souttar. The clubs are expected to settle the transfers before the window shuts this week.

Manchester United's defender, Harry Maguire, is reportedly open to a move to Premier League rivals, West Ham United. Despite an agreed £30 million fee, the season's start has seen the deal fall through. United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has urged Maguire to match his national team performance at a domestic level. However, suggestions have arisen that Maguire rejected the deal. Despite uncertainty, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Maguire remains attracted to a loan move under former manager David Moyes. Current developments indicate that Maguire may stay at United.

Manchester United and Manchester City both secured hard-fought victories in the latest Premier League matches. United came from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Nottingham Forest 3-2, with Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scoring. City, meanwhile, overcame Sheffield United 2-1, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Rodri. BetVictor's latest Premier League super-computer predictions suggest 35 points will be enough to avoid relegation and at least 70 points will be needed for a top four spot. It also provides predictions on the final placements of the Manchester clubs.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Lazio player Hirving Lozano, amidst competition from West Ham and clubs in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden, a Newcastle midfielder, is set to leave the club and join Luton Town. Hayden, formerly part of the Arsenal academy, has not played a Premier League match since Eddie Howe took over as Newcastle's manager in November 2021. His move to Luton will mark the end of his time with the Magpies where he played a key role in their Championship title win and continued presence in the Premier League.

This weekend sees Brendan Rodgers return to Ibrox for his second tenure as Hoops manager, while Michale Beale aims to etch his name among the top-performing coaches in the Old Firm derby. This article ranks the 12 Celtic and Rangers managers who have overseen at least 10 Old Firm derby matches and have the highest win rates. These include notable names such as Jock Stein, Bill Struth, Walter Smith, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard.