Tottenham turn attention to centre-backs as Harry Kane speculation continues

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of new centre-backs for boss Ange Postecoglou amid the ongoing uncertainty over Harry Kane’s future.

Kane remains of strong interest to Bayern Munich, who are expected to launch a third bid for the forward after officials from the German club reportedly met with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in London on Monday.

While speculation surrounding Kane continues to grow, Tottenham have accelerated their search for new defenders with talks advancing over the transfer of Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, the PA news agency understands.

Postecoglou gave the green light to Van de Ven’s signing soon after arriving in June and dialogue between the teams started last month.

No final agreement over a fee – expected to be in the region of £30million – has been reached, but there is a growing confidence the Netherlands Under-21 international will make the move before Spurs’ Premier League opener at Brentford on August 13.

After Van de Ven made 36 appearances for Wolfsburg in the 2022-23 campaign, and attracted interest from Liverpool, he made clear his desire to play in England during an interview with De Telegraaf in his homeland.

“I have always dreamed of the Premier League because the biggest clubs play there and I also see that competition as the best in the world,” Van de Ven said in June.

Tottenham also remain in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the signature of centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, who alongside Van de Ven has been high on the club’s list of potential targets this summer.

A move for both Bundesliga-based defenders has not been ruled out but Spurs are working on other transfers.

Blackburn centre-back Ash Phillips is expected to complete his move to Tottenham this weekend.

Spurs entered discussions with the Sky Bet Championship club last month for the England youth international, but negotiations stalled over a final transfer fee. After Friday a £2million release clause for Phillips will become active, which will allow Tottenham to complete the signing of the 18-year-old.

Phillips’ arrival will not impact on Postecoglou’s desire to boost his senior options in defence, with the centre-back viewed as a player for the future.

Tottenham have also opened talks with Rosario Central over 19-year-old forward Alejo Veliz.

Veliz impressed at the Under-20 World Cup this summer, scoring three goals for Argentina. Discussions are at an early stage but Spurs are eager to make a number of signings during a busy final month of the summer transfer window.