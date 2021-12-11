Tottenham’s clash with Rennes will not be played with UEFA set to decide outcome

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes will not be played, UEFA has announced.

Spurs announced late on Wednesday that the game, which would have been their concluding match in Group G, would not take place the next day following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the club, with Rennes then accusing them of making an “unilateral decision”.

A subsequent statement from UEFA on Saturday morning said attempts to reschedule the fixture had been unsuccessful and that it will now not happen at all, with the matter being referred to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken.

UEFA’s statement said: “In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found.

“As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”

Tottenham are third in Group G with seven points, three behind second-placed Vitesse, while Rennes, already qualified for the next round, top the group with 11. Spurs hold the advantage in their head-to-head record with Vitesse.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte on Wednesday revealed eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

The PA news agency understands UEFA hopes to conclude the matter as soon as possible and that the panel will decide on whether Tottenham had enough players, and who could have rescheduled when.

Rennes’ statement on Wednesday said that in a video conference with them and UEFA, Tottenham “did not want to announce the number of players affected by Covid when the rule states that a match must be played as long as the team has 13 outfielders and a keeper”. They accused Tottenham of causing “London fog”.

Earlier in the day, Spurs boss Antonio Conte had revealed eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.