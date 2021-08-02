Toulouse striker Aaron Leya Iseka signs four-year deal with Barnsley
11:13am, Mon 02 Aug 2021
Barnsley have announced the signing of forward Aaron Leya Iseka from Toulouse for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Reds and brings a wealth of experience, having previously played in the Europa League with Marseille and Zulte Waregem.
The Belgium Under-21 international becomes the fourth signing to walk through the door at Oakwell this summer.
Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway told the club’s website: “Aaron is a unique and aggressive attacker with extensive experience in top-flight football across the continent.
“We are excited that he has committed his long-term future to Barnsley and we all welcome him to Oakwell.”