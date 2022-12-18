Traditional Arab robe worn by Lionel Messi to collect World Cup raises eyebrows
Gary Lineker and Pablo Zabaleta were left baffled by the sight of Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup in a see-through black robe.
Argentina captain Messi scored twice in the dramatic 3-3 draw with France before his side triumphed on penalties to finally win football’s ultimate prize at the age of 35.
At the trophy presentation he was offered a bisht, a traditional Arab cloak, to wear by the Emir of Qatar.
Messi allowed the Emir to place the robe around his shoulders before taking the trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and lifting it in front of his ecstatic team-mates.
BBC presenter Lineker felt the decision spoiled what should have been a “magic moment”.
The former England striker said: “This is a magic moment. It seems a shame in a way that they’ve covered up Messi in his Argentina shirt.”
Ex-Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta agreed, saying on BBC One: “Just why? No reason to do that.”
FIFA has been asked to comment by the PA news agency.
