Trae Coyle leaves Arsenal to join Lausanne-Sport

Trae Coyle played on loan at Gillingham last season
Trae Coyle played on loan at Gillingham last season (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:04am, Mon 21 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Winger Trae Coyle has left Arsenal to join Swiss club FC Lausanne–Sport on a permanent transfer.

The 20-year-old joined the Gunners’ academy at the age of eight but failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Gillingham, scoring twice in 13 Sky Bet League One outings.

“Everyone at the club wishes Trae all the best in the next stage of his career in Lausanne, and we thank him for his contribution to Arsenal,” read a statement on the Gunners’ website.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Arsenal

PA