Tranmere and Stockport draw a blank at Prenton Park
Stockport extended their unbeaten run to four games with a hard-fought 0-0 Sky Bet League Two draw at Tranmere.
The point keeps Dave Challinor’s side 14th in the table as they look to mount an assault on the play-off places, while Rovers are now 10th after the Prenton Park stalemate.
In a first half which saw both sides struggle to keep the ball on a sodden pitch, Will Collar came closest to breaking the deadlock for the visitors, heading straight at Ross Doohan from close range.
Tranmere’s only response before the break was a tame left-footed effort from Kane Hemmings, whose 20-yard strike was easily collected by Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.
The second period mirrored the first as Stockport continued to turn the screw yet failed to make the breakthrough.
Tranmere substitute Paul Lewis had a great chance to win the game for the home side in the second half when he blasted wide from close range.
However, it was the visitors who looked more likely to snatch all three points with Ollie Crankshaw, Callum Camps and Antoni Sarcevic all coming close to a dramatic winner in added time.
