Tranmere assessing Tom Davies ahead of Stevenage match
Tranmere are assessing Tom Davies ahead of Tuesday’s League Two clash with Stevenage at Prenton Park.
The defender missed Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Forest Green, and the previous match at Crawley, due to a calf issue.
The defeat to leaders Forest Green was a first reverse in 11 games for Micky Mellon’s second-placed side.
Tranmere are 10 points behind the table-toppers and a point clear of the play-off places.
Stevenage have brought in Ipswich defender Bailey Clements ahead of the trip to Merseyside.
The 21-year-old left-back has joined Boro on a loan deal running to the end of the season.
Paul Tisdale’s men head into the contest on a five-match unbeaten run.
That has featured three victories for the team currently lying 17th in the table.
