Tranmere boss Micky Mellon pleased with away form after draw at Harrogate

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon believes his side’s unbeaten away record against League Two’s top-four teams bodes well for the rest of the season.

A Kieron Morris goal secured a 2-2 draw for Rovers at second-placed Harrogate who fell behind when Jay Spearing scored a penalty but went in front thanks to a Jack Muldoon spot-kick and a Luke Armstrong header.

Mellon’s fifth-placed side have already held the only other sides above them in the table – Forest Green, Port Vale and Swindon – on their travels this term and he said: “We’ve already travelled to a lot of teams that have started the season well at the top end and we’ve got results at all of them.

“They’ve also got to come to Prenton Park where our fans will get right behind the players and they will respond to that.”

Mellon added: “We had a lot of chances and balls that bounced across the box. Both teams went at it and there were lots of positives for us.

“When you look at the league table, you’d say it doesn’t lie at this stage and Harrogate are at the top end, so we knew coming here would be difficult on the back of another away game at Carlisle on Saturday. But the energy levels that the players showed right to the end were ridiculous.

“They have put two massive shifts in during these last two away games and we’ve got to make sure the players are ready for another battle at home to Northampton on Saturday.”

Harrogate remain the division’s top scorers with manager Simon Weaver believing his team are now a match for any side in the fourth tier in that department, but admitting they still need to improve at the back.

He said: “We were a bit timid in the first 15 minutes and, after they scored first, their supporters were right behind them but I was really pleased with the way the lads responded and we passed that test of character. We asserted ourselves really well and I might sound biased, but I thought if any team was going to win it would be us.

“We looked a handful going forward and are very capable against anybody in that respect. We caused them problems and mixed up our game well.

“When we went 2-1 up, I then thought it was time to drive on, but we retreated a little and let them back into it. Defensively there’s also still a bit of naivety about us and we should have done better for both of their goals.

“I think both of the penalties that the referee gave were right decisions because we dangled a leg out for theirs.”