Tranmere bring in veteran striker David Nugent on loan from Preston

Veteran striker David Nugent has joined Tranmere on loan from Preston until the end of the season.

The former England international, 35, joined Preston from Derby in 2019 but has not played for the club this season.

Tranmere boss Keith Hill told the club website: “David is a brilliant signing for the club.

“David’s CV is up there with the best. He is going to come in and be competitive. He has the hunger, desire and determination to help us. He wanted to come here, and he is going to help us try to achieve our ambitions this season.

“It shows the club’s ambition. You want to work in an ambitious environment with talented players and it excites me that I’ve been given the opportunity to work with David, with his goal-scoring record, the way he works on a football pitch and his desire, determination, his worth ethic and goalscoring runs.

“It really gives us a good opportunity for us to achieve our aims this season.

“Competition makes a team stronger and more ambitious. We are working with a good squad and we are trying to improve it with the recruitment that we have made so far and the retaining of players, it gives us more opportunities to be successful.”

Rovers have also signed Bolton midfielder Ali Crawford on loan until the end of the campaign and completed the permanent signing of Calum MacDonald, who joined on loan from Blackpool at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old has signed an 18-month contract.