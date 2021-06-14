Tranmere defender Manny Monthe signs two-year deal at Walsall

Manny Monthe (centre) celebrates scoring for Tranmere
By NewsChain Sport
Walsall have signed defender Manny Monthe from Tranmere.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the midlands club, subject to FA and EFL clearance.

Walsall will count on the Cameroonian’s experience of winning promotions, having won National League play-offs with both Forest Green and Tranmere and then the League Two equivalent with the latter in successive seasons.

He told his new club’s website: “I’m very delighted to be here. It’s an exciting project, it’s a big club and I’m very happy.

“The manager wants to bring a new identity to the football club on the pitch and I feel like I will be able to bring that with my qualities and my experience to help this club progress and go up.”

Head coach Matthew Taylor added: “He’s hungry for success and his ambition matches ours which is fantastic.

“It’s a real show of intent from the football club that we’re able to secure a player of Manny’s calibre for the level we’re at for Walsall Football Club so I’m really happy.”

