Tranmere land highly-rated Liverpool striker Paul Glatzel on season-long loan
Tranmere have signed Liverpool’s highly-rated young striker Paul Glatzel on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old, who has trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first team, missed the entire 2019-20 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury in a pre-season friendly against, coincidentally, Rovers and sat out five months of last season with an ankle problem.
However, the Reds’ 2019 FA Youth Cup-winning captain has a good record at youth-team level – he scored 28 goals in 2018-19 – and Tranmere manager Micky Mellon is relishing the chance to work with the forward.
“He has great technical quality, work-rate and goal scoring ability alongside a desire to keep on improving,” Mellon told tranmererovers.co.uk.
“He has great ambition, which is always great to work with.
“He is a player we know a lot about and when the opportunity became available to bring him in alongside building our relationship with Liverpool, it is a win-win situation.
“We felt it was the right move and we have brought a quality player into the group.
“He is very highly rated at Liverpool and they believe we can help him with his development and take him to the next stage and he will help Tranmere move forward with the group we already have.”